The 10 biggest metaverse funding deals so far in 2022

Credit: WindAwake / Shutterstock Metaverse deals seem to be booming so far in 2022.

Investors have already injected billions of dollars into metaverse companies via venture capital (VC) financing deals. The trend highlights that the buzz around the next iteration of the internet has not gone away.

Free Report The Metaverse is becoming a reality – adapt to meet it Although the term resists single definition, the metaverse can broadly be described as a virtual world where users can meet, work, play, shop and socialize in real-time within simulated scenarios. The theme has gained traction following Facebook's rebranding to Meta, prompting enterprises to consider how they can seemingly develop economies, trade with other companies, and form alliances in new and imaginative ways as the metaverse use cases and applications grow broader. This is subsequently encouraging businesses across sectors to begin developing capacities related to the metaverse experience, foundation, tools, and user interfaces. Simultaneously, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the technology adoption rate, thereby increasing the expectations of stakeholders. Amid all such developments, the metaverse is projected to influence multiple sectors with user engagement, collaboration, training, and learning being touted as some of its early use cases. GlobalData examines how the innovative adoption of emerging technologies can accelerate the advent of the metaverse ecosystem. This report explores our in-house data to provide our clients with insights into how various companies are driving the immersive ecosystem’s growth with their innovative solutions. by GlobalData Enter your details here to receive your free Report. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Download free Report By clicking the Download Free Report button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the GlobalData privacy policy By downloading this Report, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Report.

Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the surge of metaverse deals last year when he rebranded Facebook as Meta to highlight the company’s pivot from being one of the world’s biggest social media enterprises to becoming a metaverse business.

“Founders, investors, futurists and executives have all tried to stake their claim in the metaverse, expounding on its potential for social connection, experimentation, entertainment and, crucially, profit,” reported The New York Times’ John Herrman and Kellen Browning.

By looking at data from GlobalData’s Technology Intelligence Centre we have identified the 10 biggest metaverse funding deals so far in 2022 in order to get a better understanding of this nascent segment of the tech community.

eFuse bags $981.7m in metaverse deal

In July, eFuse raised the biggest metaverse VC deal in 2022 so far. The US-based web and mobile application serves as a professional hub for esports and video games. The startup raised $981.7m through 48 investors.

The size of this funding round represents the huge role esports and video games already play in the metaverse community.

Famous developers like Epic Games and Roblox have worked hard to prove their metaverse chops of late. Among other things, they’ve been hosting virtual concerts in their games.

Flexport secures $935m

The US-based freight tech company Flexport raised $935m in February. Flexport uses a cloud-based computing platform to help users make global trade decisions across one network, underscoring how digital solutions can help solve physical issues such as supply chain bottlenecks.

Andreessen Horowitz and MSD Partners led the Series E round. Shopify, DST Global, Founders Fund, Softbank Vision Fund and Kevin Kwok also contributed to the raise.

nCino bags $925.5m

Fintech company nCino raised over $925.5m in a a post-IPO venture equity deal in January, according to a filing to the US Securites and Exchange Commission. nCino delivers an end-to-end cloud banking system solution, which includes customer portals.

Cloud computing acts as the optimal basic support system of the metaverse. XRCLOUD reported that “without powerful cloud computing and big data capabilities, it is difficult to take the lead in this meta-cosmic battle.”

Verse Innovation raises $805m

Verse Innovation is an India-based platform for creating and sharing short videos. The metaverse company raised $805m in a VC deal in April. Verse Innovation raised funding from investors such as Luxor Capital. The company runs digital news and local language content app, Daily Hunt.

Video have become an increasingly important part of the metaverse. TikTok helped start the mainstream video creation and sharing apps. Meta followed close behind as “watching Reels is accounting for a greater amount of time spent on Meta’s family of apps,” Verdict previously reported.

Uniphore raises $400m

Uniphore is US-based conversational automation technology company. It raised $400m in a Series E VC deal in February. It wants to improve voice, artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision and tonal emotion, when it comes to conversational AI. Funding was led by investors such as New Enterprise Associates.

AI is one of the most common technologies associated with the metaverse. It will play a big part in the multiverse, particularly when it comes to virtual reality, meta bots and so on.

“[AI] helps make metaverse a more human place. Simply put, improving the relationship between the physical and digital worlds demands a certain level of machine intelligence, and AI helps with just that,” reported HR World’s Amol Gupta.

Amimoca Brands tops up coffers with $358.9m

Animoca Brands is a Hong Kong-based company. In January, it raised the $358.9m to develop and publish mobile games and products, including for metaverse companies. Liberty City Ventures led the raise.

The company’s plan is to help drive digital and virtual property rights and ownership via non-fungible tokens and gaming to contribute to digital networks to build and contribute to the open metaverse. Animoca believes virtual property rights and networks are what will underpin the future of the open metaverse.

“[We] strongly believe that any system worthy of bearing the name ‘metaverse’ should – and must – be an open one that allows users to own a piece of it, so that all can benefit from the shared network effect that ensues,” Yat Siu, co-founder of Amimoca Brands, wrote in a letter to investors in December.

Near Protocol secures £350m in blockchain deal

Near Protocol is a US-based blockchain company. It raised $350m in a venture financing deal in April. Tiger Global led the raise.

Near Protocol wants to make decentralised applications, such as digital applications that run or exist on blockchains, mainstream.

Improbable raises $150m in UK metaverse deal

Improbable is a UK-based virtual worlds developer. It raised $150m in a funding deal in April. It planned to boost its metaverse chops. Leading investors included Andreessen Horowitz and SoftBank Vision.

Improbable planned to use the funding to develop a M2 network of interoperable Web3 metaverses. metaverses would be powered by its Morpheus technology.

“We founded Improbable to make real the promise of incredible online worlds that were more than just games – they were extensions of our lives,” Herman Narula, CEO of Improbable, said about the raise. “I believe the metaverse and Web3 movement, though very early, represent a once-in-a-generation redefinition of our society towards a ‘fulfilment economy’ where experiences made by an open network of creators and businesses can create enormous opportunity for everyone.”

Hugging Face and Hyperparameter both raise $100m each

Hyperparameter Technology and Hugging Face both came in at a shared ninth and 10th spot in this ranking. Both of them have raised $100m in separate funding rounds for their individual metaverse solutions in 2022.

Hyperparameter Technology is a China-based game AI company, which raised $100m in a Series B funding deal in January.

It is primarily a virtual gaming company that focuses on AI for gaming companies. Funding came from investors like Sequoia China.

Hugging Face is an US-based company that creates and provides AI-powered mobile application solutions. In May, the company secured $100m in a Series C VC funding deal led by Lux Capitol.

The US company helps to develop chatbot mobile application based on AI. Chatbots and AI are set to continue to play an increasingly bigger part in the future of the metaverse.

GlobalData is the parent company of Verdict and its sister publications.