UK based tech startup Theia Insights has raised $6.5m to bring AI to research and analytics.
Founded by former Amazon Alexa scientist Dr Ye Tian, Theia Insights product range includes AI, large language models (LLMs) and natural language processing.
The funding round was led by Silicon Valley investment company Unusual Ventures, with additional funding from Fidelity International Strategic Ventures and Clocktower Ventures. Theia Insights also received funding from angel investors.
Dr Tian’s team includes people from Nasdaq, Meta, AWS and the University of Cambridge’s Computer Science Department.
In a world bombarded with information and data, Theia Insights touts its AI as a product that can bring clarity and insights to businesses conducting research.
“We live in the age of data overflow – everything from geopolitics to financial filings, to social media and news,” said Dr Tian. “It’s often overwhelming and easy to get lost in the noise. But good investment decisions require clarity, and that is where AI can play an unrivalled role.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Named after the Greek goddess of sight, Theia Insights stated that its intention is to help the global investment community identify clear investment opportunities.
Theia Insights’ current customers include asset managers, investment banks and fintechs.
“We believe that data infrastructure in the asset management sector will continue to go through substantial change and advancement through the adoption of AI,” said Unusual Ventures partner Lars Albright.
“The shortcomings around legacy industry classification systems and the lack of dynamic insights on risk factors driving investment decisions is a pressing issue,” he stated, “After meeting and getting to know Theia, we were impressed with their bold vision, their technical ability and the team they have assembled to tackle this substantial problem.”
By 2030, research and analysis company GlobalData forecast the global AI market to be worth over $909bn.