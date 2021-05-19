GlobalData research has found the top influencers in telecommunications based on their performance and engagement online.

Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people and companies in telecommunications on Twitter during Q1 2021.

Biggest influencers in telecommunications: The top ten in Q1 2021

1. Evan Kirstel (@EvanKirstel)

Evan Kirstel is the chief digital evangelist and cofounder of eVira Health, a marketing and advertising company of B2B experts that offers consulting, product development, and other services to customers in the health tech landscape. He brings more than 25 years of experience in business development, sales, and alliances across the information technology (IT) and telecommunication sectors.

Kirstel specialises in unified communications and collaboration, with practical knowledge on emerging mobile and cloud technology, market conversion dynamics, and selling and marketing disruptive technology to service providers and enterprises.

Twitter followers: 298,049

GlobalData influencer score: 100

2. Harold Sinnott (@HaroldSinnott)

Harold Sinnott is a technology influencer specialising in emerging technologies, future of work, digital transformation, and business intelligence. He has extensive collaborative experience across industries including healthcare, telecommunications, financial services, and others.

Sinnott has held positions as the director of human resources for telecommunication companies such as Telefónica and Brightstar Corp prior to offering consulting and coaching services in content development and social media marketing.

Twitter followers: 77,078

GlobalData influencer score: 99

3. Marcell Vollmer (@mvollmer1)

Marcell Vollmer serves as partner and director of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a management consulting firm where he advices teams on areas such as digital transformation, supply chain, procurement, and new business models.

Vollmer earlier worked as the chief innovation officer and chief digital officer for computer software companies such as Celonis and SAP where he helped customers design their digitalisation approaches and reduce complexities.

Twitter followers: 69,846

GlobalData influencer score: 85

Jean-Baptiste Lefevre is the chief digital and social media officer at ChoYou, a marketing and advertising agency with a portfolio of clients from multiple industries. He specialises in areas such as social media marketing, content strategy, event planning, leadership development, marketing strategy, and brand consulting among others.

Lefevre has been associated with top brands such as Amazon, ServiceNow, Oracle, Sony, and Huawei. He also worked as a senior consultant for Merkutio, a Paris-based Internet company, prior to ChoYou.

Twitter followers: 81,031

GlobalData influencer score: 79

5. Ronald Van Loon (@Ronald_vanLoon)

Ronald Van Loon is the CEO of the Intelligent World, an influencer network and research firm that introduces experts, companies and influencers to new audiences. His areas of expertise include artificial intelligence (AI), big data, internet of things (IoT), 5G, predictive analytics, and cloud among others.

Van Loon is also an advisory board member and big data and analytics course advisor at Simplilearn, an education management company. He previously served as director of Advertisement, an information technology and services company.

Twitter followers: 240,344

GlobalData influencer score: 78

6. Glen Gilmore (@GlenGilmore)

Glen Gilmore serves as principal of the Gilmore Business Network through which he offers consulting services on digital marketing and social business. His specialties include emerging technologies, travel, and digital transformation.

Gilmore has designed and executed digital transformation and marketing strategies for popular brands such as Intel, AT&T, Amazon, Verizon, IBM, and NASA. He is also the founding faculty of digital marketing executive programmes at the Rutgers University School of Business.

Twitter followers: 293,229

GlobalData influencer score: 70

7. Dez Blanchfield (@dez_blanchfield)

Dez Blanchfield is the founder and CEO of Sociaall, an online media company helping brands scale through digital and social channels. He specialises in technologies such as big data and analytics, cloud computing, cognitive computing, IoT, and machine learning (ML) and has more than 25 years of experience in IT and telecommunication.

Blanchfield works across sectors such as defence, banking, aviation, transport and telecommunications to drive outcomes by leveraging technologies, automation and high performance computing.

Twitter followers: 208,400

GlobalData influencer score: 58

8. Kevin Jackson (@Kevin_Jackson)

Kevin Jackson serves as senior vice president channel sales for the telecommunications services and infrastructure division of Total Network Service (TNS), a developer of technologies focused on blockchain that assist in the adoption of digital assets and digital securities. He specialises in cloud business strategy and started the GovCloud Network, which helps professionals with innovative business models and guides them through decisions related to cloud strategy such as choosing the right provider, training, and security.

Jackson also serves as the CEO of GC GlobalNet, a social networking and consulting platform and the chief operating officer of SourceConnecte, a logistics and supply chain firm that offers a blockchain-protected ecommerce platform for connecting buyers and sellers.

Twitter followers: 70,157

GlobalData influencer score: 57

CI/CD in telecom 5G part 3: What is the telecom #CICD – In this final article of a three-part series. @Kevin_Jackson shares conversations with @ericsson experts and insights on the CSPs transformation journey. @EricssonDigital #EricssonAmbassador #5GCore https://t.co/N7V975I8hu pic.twitter.com/jcQwdBnX9h — Kevin L. Jackson (@Kevin_Jackson) February 20, 2021

9. Peggy Smedley (@ConnectedWMag)

Peggy Smedley is the president and editorial director of Specialty Publishing Media, a multimedia house offering digital, consulting, podcast, radio, events, and other services. She guides clients into transformative shifts by designing the right solutions and leveraging technologies such as IoT and digital transformation to develop new products and ecosystems.

Smedley has more than 25 years of experience in various technologies and aims to inspire the younger workforce and women to enter the realms of digital innovation, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Twitter followers: 30,255

GlobalData influencer score: 56

10. Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1)

Madhav Sheth currently serves as the vice president of realme and as the CEO of realme India and Europe, a provider of smartphones and cutting-edge technologies such as IoT. He specialises in areas such as business transformation, strategic planning, product innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Sheth has also worked as sales director for the telecommunications company Oppo, which offers cutting-edge services and smart devices for users.

Twitter followers: 269,800

GlobalData influencer score: 55

Designed with a next-gen AG coating process, the #realmeNarzo30Pro5G is light and sleek in both look and feel. The Blade Silver colour variant of the only 5G smartphone in the price segment is my favourite. What about you? pic.twitter.com/uOy6oHqWpv — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) February 27, 2021

Methodology

GlobalData’s influencer identification framework identifies influencers based on relevance; size of network, connections and followers; engagement levels with their content and analysis and input from sector experts. Influencers are then evaluated on a series of specific topic-related keywords used over the period and weighted by engagement metrics.