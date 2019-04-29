GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the world's biggest industries. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

AI has been identified by GlobalData as one of the top ten themes that will impact the semiconductor sector over the next two years.

The other nine are: high-performance computing, data centres, ambient commerce, self-driving cars, industrial internet, gaming, 5G, M&A and geopolitics.

The semiconductor companies given the highest thematic weighting by GlobalData for AI are: Nvidia, Google, Apple, Tesla, Xilinx, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, AMD, ASML, Baidu, Rohm, Graphcore and Cambricon.

What does AI mean for the semiconductor sector?

AI systems need to process massive amounts of data very quickly. While the performance of general-purpose chips has improved sufficiently to kick-start a new generation of AI technology, they cannot keep up with the dramatic growth in the AI sector, along with the accompanying exponential increase in the volume of data that AI systems process.

This has given rise to the advent of hardware-based acceleration via algorithmic-specific chips such as field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) that allow developers to explore lucrative but resource-intensive use cases like real-time facial recognition, automobile collision avoidance or responsive marketing.

There is a high degree of specialization among available acceleration chip architectures, each focusing on solving performance problems specific to different use cases, deployment environments, and even phases of the AI application lifecycle (modelling, training, inference, optimization, etc.). This specialization and the popularity of AI itself has led to an arms race among chip manufacturers seeking to solve both narrow and wide AI problems on mobile devices, at the network edge, in the data center and on the public cloud platform.

The world’s most important semiconductor companies

The full universe of 57 semiconductor companies covered by GlobalData’s Semiconductor Sector Scorecard are:

Aixtron Alibaba Alphabet Amazon AMD AMS Analog Devices Apple ASML Holding Baidu Barefoot Networks Broadcom Cambricon Cirrus Logic Cypress Dialog Diodes Graphcore Himax IBM Infineon Intel Marvell Maxim MediaTek Melexis Mellanox Microchip Micron Microsoft Monolithic Power Systems Nanya Tech Nvidia NXP On Semiconductor Qorvo Qualcomm Realtek Semiconductor Renesas Rohm Samsung Electronics Silicon Labs Silicon Motion SK Hynix Skyworks SMIC Softbank STMicroelectronics Teradyne Tesla Texas Instruments Tokyo Electron TSMC UMC Vanguard Xilinx Zeno

