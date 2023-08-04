Elon Musk. Credit: Shutterstock / Frederic Legrand – COMEO / NASA / OpenAI

Each week, Verdict’s journalists select top tweets that summarise the social media buzz in our sector, underpinned by GlobalData’s analytics. These social media signals help us understand brand sentiments and the themes driving conversations on social platforms. This new, thematic coverage is driven by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

This week’s tweets range from Elon Musk announcing new initiatives for creators on X (formerly known as Twitter), to OpenAI’s head honcho Sam Altman being “nervous” about AI elections to an exciting upcoming space launch by NASA.

Super Important to Support Creators!



If you can afford it, please subscribe to as many creators on this platform as you find interesting.



People from every corner of the world post incredible content on 𝕏, but often live in tough circumstances, where even a few hundred… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2023

Elon Musk has announced yet another revamp to his social media platform and has finally done something that almost everyone can agree is a good idea. Which isn’t often from the eccentric billionaire.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Musk explained that “people from every corner of the world post incredible content on 𝕏, but often live in tough circumstances, where even a few hundred dollars a month changes their life.”

The X owner previously announced that 𝕏 would keep nothing for the 12 months, then the company would take 10%.

However, this new announcement made that deal even better.

“We are amending that policy to 𝕏 keeps nothing forever, until payout exceeds $100k, then 10%,” Musk wrote, “first 12 months is still free for all.”

The SpaceX and Tesla head even went a step further by tagging Apple CEO Tim Cook, claiming that Apple takes 30%.

“But I will speak with @tim_cook and see if that can be adjusted to be just 30% of what 𝕏 keeps in order to maximize what creators receive,” Musk wrote.

i am nervous about the impact AI is going to have on future elections (at least until everyone gets used to it). personalized 1:1 persuasion, combined with high-quality generated media, is going to be a powerful force. — Sam Altman (@sama) August 3, 2023

Sam Altman, the head honcho of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, has joined the technology industry in being a “nervous” about artificial intelligence in elections.

Altman, who has been outspoken about the need for AI regulation in the past, wrote: “I am nervous about the impact AI is going to have on future elections (at least until everyone gets used to it).”

The OpenAI CEO warned his X followers of “personalized 1:1 persuasion, combined with high-quality generated media, is going to be a powerful force.”

It comes after Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of AI firm DeepMind, spoke out last week on X about the AI deepfakes tampering with elections.

“Quite honestly, anyone who cares about the stability and integrity of our democracies should be able to see: these systems must not be allowed to participate in elections. It really is that simple,” Suleyman wrote.

The four astronauts of the #Artemis II flight around the Moon will join @SenBillNelson for an update on their training and preparations for the historic mission.



Tune in Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m. ET (1800 UTC): https://t.co/irrbcVpNh0 pic.twitter.com/vYd9XsSNtu — NASA (@NASA) August 1, 2023

NASA is planning to go to the moon in 2024 in what it’s calling an “historic mission”.

Artemis II will lead four astronauts to fly around the Moon to test NASA’s foundational human deep space exploration capabilities, NASA said.

The 10-day flight hopes to pave the way for future lunar sufarce missions and will include the first woman and first person of colour to ever land on the moon.