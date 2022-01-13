Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on cloud computing in Q4 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 cloud computing experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

The most popular tweets on cloud computing in Q4 2021: Top five

1. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on visual cloud services

Antonio Grasso, founder and CEO of technology company Digital Business Innovation, tweeted on how the use of cloud-based visual computing applications is growing making them more expensive. Visual cloud services are being used for a range of applications including media processing and delivery, cloud graphics, media analytics, creating immersive media, and cloud gaming.

Media processing and delivery applications, for example, include video on demand, live streaming, and broadcast. The use cases for these applications include encoding, decoding, transcoding, and streaming video content from public and private clouds.

High performance, scalability, and full hardware visualisation are some of the prerequisites for visual cloud services. Cloud providers need to rethink their computing architectures to keep up with the demand, Grasso added.

Visual workloads for the cloud are becoming increasingly costly, and cloud providers should rethink their computational architectures to meet the growing demand. Microblog & social design by @antgrasso #CloudComputing #DigitalTransformation pic.twitter.com/zlCJ3oJ0oQ — Antonio Grasso (@antgrasso) October 27, 2021

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

Likes: 130

Retweets: 78

2. Jeff Barr’s tweet on the launch of AWS Cloud Control application programming interface

Jeff Barr, vice president and chief evangelist at technology services provider Amazon Web Services (AWS), shared an article on the company releasing the AWS Cloud Control application programming interface (API). The interface will help developers to control their AWS and third-party services.

The API can be used for multiple applications such as creation of infrastructure-as-code, configuration management and high-performance computation applications. It allows users to create, read, update, delete, and list (CRUDL) resources across several of AWS’ cloud computing services as well as third-party services.

AWS is also planning to add support for AWS resources such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud and Amazon Simple Storage Service.

AWS Cloud Control API, a Uniform API to Access #AWS & Third-Party Services – https://t.co/sysTgeHJmU — Jeff Barr ☁️ (@ 🏠 ) 💉 (@jeffbarr) September 30, 2021

Username: Jeff Barr

Twitter handle: @jeffbarr

Likes: 131

Retweets: 34

3. Giuliano Liguori’s tweet on cloud computing acting as a catalyst for the emergence of citizen developers

Giuliano Liguori, founder of consulting company Digital Leaders, shared an article on how cloud computing is contributing to the emergence of citizen developers, who are business professionals from a non-IT background.

Citizen developers can create programmes using low-code platforms and cloud computing is playing a major role in simplifying corporate data access for them. They are able to develop enterprise as well as public applications using fourth-generation programming languages and cloud computing services.

Citizen development, however, comes with risks to the enterprise IT if an organisation chooses to use open systems and cloud-based services. The chances of an attack point for hackers increases in such cases. The low-code development tools used by citizen developers, therefore, should be evaluated carefully and a comprehensive security audit should be performed before enabling citizen development, the article detailed.

Username: Giuliano Liguori

Twitter handle: @ingliguori

Likes: 67

Retweets: 87

4. Cohesity’s tweet on the misconceptions around data protection on the cloud

Cohesity, the official Twitter handle of technology company Cohesity, shared an article on some of the misconceptions that companies have regarding data protection when moving their data to the cloud. The article details how many companies consider cloud storage to be safe and ignore the need for data backup and recovery.

The safety of data stored on the cloud is a joint responsibility of the cloud provider and the customer, the article detailed. The cloud provider is responsible for securing the infrastructure and ensuring access, while the customer’s responsibilities include managing users and their access credentials, preventing unwanted access, and encrypting and protecting cloud-based data assets.

Furthermore, companies should not rely on cloud native solutions such as backup and retention functions for data protection. These functions have default retention periods and are not designed to protect on-premises data. Companies also believe that recovery of cloud data is quick and easy, but recovery speed is dependent on the network. Having a hybrid solution that can be operated from a single location and offers both self-managed and software as a service (SaaS) alternative is essential, the article noted.

Orgs worldwide are making the move to the #cloud &that means more of their #data lives there than ever before. Yet, many of these orgs pursue ☁️ w/misconceptions around their #dataprotection needs. Here are some of those myths: https://t.co/YvQBcFacer#tipsheet #M365 #MSIgnite pic.twitter.com/I0cn3aPPny — Cohesity (@Cohesity) November 1, 2021

Username: Cohesity

Twitter handle: @Cohesity

Likes: 94

Retweets: 20

5. Octave Klaba’s tweet on Gaia-X project

Octave Klaba, chairman at cloud services provider OVHCloud, shared an article on the Gaia-X project, a federated and secure data infrastructure planned to be created for Europe, that will enable a reversible and interoperable cloud. The project initially faced a lot of opposition, but CEO of OVHCloud Michel Paulin defended the project even as companies that were part of the project including internet services provider Scaleway announced its departure.

Cloud providers are not in favour of reversibility, which enables companies to recover data and switch to another cloud provider. Paulin highlighted that reversibility remains key to regulatory or certification debates and protects the interests of users.

Development of the Gaia-X project is critical to ensure that the European economies are not impacted by interruption to cloud services. Several of the European companies currently rely on cloud services provided by American companies, some of which may not come under the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws, the article highlighted.

Tout le monde n’est pas intéressé par le Cloud reversible et interoperable. Nous, on l’est. On prépare opensource GAIA-X de notre Public Cloud avec 3 frameworks:

– HW+TOR (1-100 baies)

– OSI (IAM, KMS, etc)

– PaaS (Stockage, DBaaS, Network, IA, BigData)https://t.co/kIpM3Qkq55 — Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) November 20, 2021

Username: Octave Klaba

Twitter handle: @olesovhcom

Likes: 69