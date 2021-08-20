Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on wearable technology in Q2 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

The most popular tweets on wearable technology in Q2 2021: Top five

1. Vala Afshar’s tweet on augmented reality ring Scroll

Vala Afshar, chief digital evangelist at Salesforce, a cloud-based software company, shared a video of the Scroll ring, an augmented reality (AR) controller capable of controlling virtual objects. The ring was created by designer Nat Martin and enables users to visualise everyday tasks and experiences.

The ring includes touch sensors, a controller, and a gyroscope measure motion and works like a digital laser pointer. It can control objects in the virtual space, enable AR navigation, organise a schedule, change music, and perform several other functions using minimal gestures such as flicking of the hand.

A glimpse into wearable technology and augmented reality pic.twitter.com/QiADROJb6e — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) April 7, 2021

2. Rob Crasco’s tweet on full-body Teslasuit

Rob Crasco, a consultant and virtual reality (VR) advocate, shared an article on the TeslaSuit, a full-body suit that can provide haptic feedback. The suit was developed by a start-up based in Belarus and is currently being tested for various applications using solutions provided by VirtuReal, a VR company based in Australia.

TeslaSuit can incorporate a range of complex sensations including bullet shots and rain drops and the effects can be saved in the library that can be used by another player. The technology is being used in the gaming and training sector, but its future uses could include remote surgery or medical training.

While a #VR headset provides a #simulation of the world we see & hear, a full-body #haptic suit does the same for the world of #touch 'Haptic feedback' #VirtualReality #Teslasuit can simulate everything from a bullet to a hug https://t.co/exR2fQtTQQ pic.twitter.com/rfHVzILPxH — Rob Crasco😷#XR #AI #Futurist #Tech #Influencer (@RoblemVR) April 3, 2021

3. Cathy Hackl’s tweet on digital clothing

Cathy Hackl, chief metaverse officer at Futures Intelligence Group, a technology consulting firm, shared an article on digital clothing, which is a virtual piece of cloth, particularly a dress, that has never been produced but is edited on the customer to preview how its looks when it is worn.

The article explains how digital fashion works and the factors that are transforming buyers towards digital fashion. People do not want to deal with the hassle of purchasing and storing piles of clothes due to rise in fast fashion. Furthermore, digital fashion is environment-friendly as no physical resources are used to produce the clothes. It can also enable people to create a world where they can see different clothes through AR glasses.

Combining #AugmentedReality with #digital #fashion could mean we would live in a world where what people wear in real life is different to what we see through #ARGlasses.#DigitalFashion: People are buying 'virtual clothes' for thousands of dollars https://t.co/MoxJnkdLGD pic.twitter.com/QVHTK6tkqd — Cathy Hackl – CEO's Guide to the Metaverse (@CathyHackl) June 27, 2021

4. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on a flying hoverboard

Ronald van Loon, CEO of Intelligent World, an influencer network connecting businesses, experts and influencers with new audiences, shared a video of a hoverboard made by Hunter Koward. The hoverboard that looks like a giant drone is completely remote controlled and has downward-facing propellers along with a custom-made carbon fibre structure.

The hoverboard has a flight time of more than 20 minutes and weighs 340kg. It has a maximum carrying capacity of 240kg and incudes safety redundancies to ensure safe landing in case of emergencies.

5. Jean-Baptiste Lefevre’s tweet on humanoid robot Reachy

Jean-Baptiste Lefevre, head of digital and social media at ChoYou, a marketing and PR agency, shared a video on a humanoid robot called Reachy. The open-source humanoid robot was developed by Pollen Robotics, a start-up focused on the development of interactive robots.

The robot can be controlled through a VR headset making it a telepresence robot that enables remote users to control its arms using wireless controllers. It can perform delicate functions such as making and serving coffee, using microwave, and solving puzzles.

Reachy was first revealed in 2020 and can be taught to perform new tasks using a VR headset. The robot can learn precise movements in this way instead of manually programming the actions.

