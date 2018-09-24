Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Uber Eats has partnered with hospitality company Flyt to integrate food delivery into the day-to-day operations of restaurants and speed up delivery times.

Flyt’s technology will allow restaurants to process orders directly via the Point of Sale (POS), reducing the time it takes for front of house staff to process a delivery.

According to Flyt, this will save a restaurant one hour per day of POS time and also reduce time wasted by manual errors.

The partnership will launch across more than 100 stores across the UK and Europe, including chains such as Papa Johns and Itsu.

“While Uber Eats is undoubtedly driving significant growth for many restaurants, we’ve also heard from owners that operating two point of sale systems can be inefficient and time-consuming,” said Toussaint Wattinne, General Manager, Uber Eats UK & Ireland.

“In response to feedback from restaurants, we’re excited to be able to leverage Flyt’s point-of-sale technology to offer our restaurant-partners access to a simple and seamless way to integrate food delivery into their day to day operations.”

A food delivery revolution powered by POS technology

As Uber Eats partners with Flyt, it reflects a growing demand for online restaurant delivery services. Forecasts by UBS predict that delivery sales could rise an annual average of more than 20% to $365bn worldwide by 2030, from its current $35bn level.

This trend is echoed by Barclaycard, who found that consumer spending for online deliveries increased by 20% in May 2018, compared to the same period last year.

Uber Eats, launched in 2014, is one of many delivery platforms driving this restaurant revolution. On Friday it was reported that Uber Eats is in talks to acquire London-based rivals Deliveroo, valued at $2bn, as Uber attempts to expand its share of the food delivery market.

It is not the first time that Uber Eats has struck a deal to streamline its payment system, either. In May, it acquired restaurant tech company orderTalk, known for its easy integration with restaurant POS systems.

Consumers are increasingly expecting restaurants to provide application services, such as delivery, pay at table and order ahead as part of the eating experience.

Tom Weaver, CEO of Flyt, said:

“The beauty of Flyt is it enables external tech platforms and apps to ‘talk to’ existing internal operating systems, to provide a more seamless experience for the customer and free up time for staff. “Flyt is on a mission to help restaurant operators bring new digital services into their business in days – not months. We’re now working with thousands of restaurants, and some of the best loved hospitality brands in the UK, to streamline their operations with a universal integration platform that connects major services directly to POS.”

