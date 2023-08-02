The UK has launched its first drone mail service in the rural area of Orkney Credit: Royal Mail.

Orkney, an archipelago in Scotland, has become the first spot in the UK to have its mail delivered by drone – in a move that Royal Mail says will boost postal worker safety.

The Royal Mail and Skyports have set up the Orkney I-Port operation to deliver parcels and letters to peoples across the water to Graemsay and Hoy.

According to the operation, the unique landscape of Orkney makes it difficult for post to flow between islands. According to Royal Mail, the ferries that usually carry the mail suffer cancellations due to unsafe weather conditions.

The drone service, which will initally operate for three months before seeing if it should stay for a permenant basis, is expected to significantly improve delivery times.

As well as this, the service is expected to boost health and safety, as it allows workers to deliver between the islands without risk.

Chris Paxton, head of drone trials at Royal Mail, said: “We are proud to be working with Skyports to deliver via drone to some of the most remote communities that we serve in the UK.

“Using a fully electric drone supports Royal Mail’s continued drive to reduce emissions associated with our operations, whilst connecting the island communities we deliver to.”

All mail will be transported from Royal Mail’s Kirkwall delivery office to Stromness, from where Skyports Drone Services will conduct drone deliveries to Royal Mail staff on Graemsay and Hoy.

From these locations, postal workers will then carry out their usual island delivery routes, Royal Mail said.

The news comes after the UK government unveiled plans to build a 164-mile automated superhighway by the middle of 2024.

The Skyway project will connect the airspace between Cambridge, Oxford, Rugby, Milton Keynes and Coventry. Similar projects include delivering mail to Isles of Scilly and mediation and treatments across Scotland.