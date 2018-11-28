Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

The UK Drone and Technology Show Live will bring a selection of the world’s best drone pilots to Birmingham, England, this weekend to give UK fans a taste of the high-speed, all action sport.

Taking place at the National Exhibition Centre over Saturday and Sunday, the UK Drone and Technology Show Live will host the European Masters, an invitational tournament featuring star pilots such as the United Kingdom’s Luke Bannister, who claimed a $250,000 prize at the World Drone Prix in 2016. He will be joined by US Drone Racing Champion Alex Vanover and Korea’s 14-year-old favourite Minchan Kim.

For those with a limited knowledge of drone racing, these are some of the biggest names in the sport and are bound to provide plenty of action this weekend.

Oliver O’Brien, founder of the UK Drone Show, said:

“We’ve designed a really technical track for the European Masters, not only to stretch the pilots to the limits of their skill, but also to give the crowd an amazing up-close experience. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring the very best drone pilots from around the world to Birmingham for this unique event.”

Often dubbed the ‘sport of the future’, drone racing sees pilots navigate drones through obstacle courses at incredible speeds, operating using head-mounted displays and joysticks as they race towards the finish line.

Speaking to Verdict earlier this year, Nicholas Horbaczewski, founder and CEO of the Drone Racing League, described the sport as “like a real-life video game” that combines “the thrill of pod-racing from Star Wars with the real-world adrenaline of Formula 1”.

Jason Bradbury, host of the Gadget Show in both the United States and UK, will be hosting the UK Drone and Technology Show Live. He will be fellow entertainers Julia Hardy, who has previously worked on a number of gaming and tech-related shows, as well as motor sport presenter Andy Jaye.

The UK Drone and Technology Show Live: What else is going on?

The event, a collaboration between the UK Drone Show and Tech Show Live, will showcase the latest in technology, with a number of attractions, exhibits and stores set to open across the convention centre.

The UK Drone and Technology Show Live is Europe’s largest UAV and drone expo, bringing together industry experts and drone enthusiasts from around the continent.

Aside from drone racing, visitors will get an idea of what the future holds for the drone industry and wider tech. All major drone manufacturers and a number of big brands from across the tech industry will be on hand to show off their latest products, including DJI, Sony and Tesla.

A handful of expert speakers will also take to the stage over the weekend, including Dennis Majoe, founder of Motion Robotics.

Tickets for the UK Drone & Technology Show Live are currently available through The Ticket Factory. One day tickets cost £16.50 for an adult and £9 for a child.