Google has been given six months to implement the search ranking requirement. Credit: Mijansk786/Shutterstock.com.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has set out two new conduct requirements for Google’s general search services, as part of the country’s digital markets competition regime.

The measures aim to increase transparency in search result rankings and give users greater control over their search data.

Under the first requirement, Google must make its search ranking process more transparent and fair for businesses.

The CMA stated that UK companies have raised concerns about insufficient clarity in how Google’s search results are determined. They also cited frequent changes made without adequate notice, and a lack of effective channels to address grievances regarding these changes.

According to the new rules, Google is required to use objective and non-discriminatory criteria when ranking ‘organic’ search results, including results generated by AI features but excluding sponsored listings.

The Alphabet subsidiary must also offer businesses more information on how ranking systems function and provide advance notices when significant changes are planned, the CMA said.

Additionally, Google is expected to implement clearer processes for businesses to raise concerns about search result rankings and ensure that these are handled effectively.

CMA Digital Markets executive director Will Hayter said: “Step by step, we’re ensuring that Google’s search services work better for businesses and consumers across the UK.

“These new measures will ensure search results are ranked fairly and objectively, with clearer information about changes and effective routes to raise concerns.

“At the same time, innovative businesses will have the confidence that they can access search data in practice, unlocking investment and innovation in new products and services for users.”

The second conduct requirement compels Google to allow users to transfer their search data to authorised third parties, including platforms that provide rewards or personalised offers.

The CMA noted that this development will bring UK users’ rights in line with those in the European Union under the Digital Markets Act.

Google has been given six months to implement the search ranking requirement and three months to comply with the data portability requirement.

The CMA said it will closely monitor Google’s compliance through regular reporting and ongoing engagement and may introduce further measures if needed.

Earlier this month, the CMA introduced a new conduct requirement for Google, directing the latter to make specific changes to its search services in the UK, that addressed publisher concerns about the use of content in Google’s AI features.

Google and Apple have already been designated as having “strategic market status” in the UK’s digital markets regime, and the CMA recently launched an additional investigation into Microsoft’s business software ecosystem.