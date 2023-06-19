Paul Scully MP, Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy. Credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg / Contributor

The UK safety tech sector will be worth £1bn in annual revenue within the next three years, according to a new government study.

A report by the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) revealed that the safety tech industry had dramatically grown over the past year.

The UK government defines the safety tech sector as: “Any organisation involved in developing technology or solutions to facilitate safer online experiences, and to protect users from harmful content, contact or conduct.”

For the most recent financial year, the safety tech sector pulled in revenue of £456m, a total increase of £75m from the previous year.

Based on historic average annual growth, the UK government predicts that the sector will be worth an annual £1bn in just three years.

Full-time employees in the sector also increased 16% since the previous year, currently sitting at around 3,300 in the UK, according to the report.

Paul Scully, minister for tech and digital economy, said: “In the last four years, the sector has continued to go from strength to strength.”

Scully said the DSIT’s study had found over 130 safety tech businesses active in the UK.

The businesses had strong capabilities “in areas such as age assurance, brand and platform safety, digital forensics, content filtering, and detecting and countering societal issues such as fraud and disinformation.”

“This breadth of technology helps to keep the UK at the forefront of tackling online harms, and ensures that our digital economy and tech platforms have the tools they need to keep users safe online,” Scully said.