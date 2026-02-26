In Q4 2025, the three largest cable mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in the US—Spectrum Mobile (Charter), Xfinity Mobile (Comcast), and Optimum Mobile—collectively added 830,000 net mobile lines. While that figure makes a strong argument for cable MVNOs collectively as the fourth US mobile carrier, it also reflects a decline from both the previous quarter (945,000 in Q3 2025) and the same quarter last year (875,000 in Q4 2024). This trend underscores the challenges faced by cable operators in a mature competitive landscape characterised by heightened promotional activities and increased churn rates within the US postpaid wireless market.

US cable operators are navigating a dual threat from telcos offering fibre broadband services and the growing adoption of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA). These developments have pressured traditional broadband connectivity, compelling cable companies to pivot towards more aggressive retention strategies and revenue generation through multiservice convergence. Their MVNO units play a crucial role in this strategy, as they are positioned to leverage existing broadband customer bases to enhance mobile service offerings.

The promotional strategies employed by these cable MVNOs, particularly during the holiday season, have been instrumental in driving subscriber growth. Free line promotions have been a significant factor in attracting new customers and retaining existing ones.

Strategic shifts and future plans

Beyond immediate promotional tactics, Charter, Comcast, and Optimum are implementing broader strategies aimed at increasing mobile revenue. These initiatives include efforts to increase multiline accounts and improve the premium service mix within their mobile subscriber bases. The focus is not solely on acquiring new customers but also on transitioning existing subscribers to bundled packages that offer greater value.

As cable MVNOs continue to expand their line counts, the impact on mobile revenue growth becomes increasingly significant. Although the current figures indicate a slowdown in net additions, the potential for revenue growth lies in the ability to convert free lines into profitable accounts. This transition is essential for sustaining long-term growth and profitability in a market where customer loyalty is increasingly fragile.

As MVNOs continue to refine their strategies, the interplay between subscriber growth and revenue generation will be pivotal in determining their success.