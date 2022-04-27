US technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.2% in March 2022

The US’s technology industry registered a 0.2% drop in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.54% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 27.43% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 0.16% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.84% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 68.3% in March 2022, registering a 6.99% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.5% share, a decrease of 0.94% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 7.4%, registering a 2.71% decline from February 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.16%, up 1.36% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 8.57% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Dell Technologies posted 1,177 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 179.57% over the previous month, followed by Microsoft with 919 jobs and a 12.39% drop. AT&T with 796 IT jobs and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 793 jobs, recorded a 20.32% decline and a 2.19% growth, respectively, while Cognizant Technology Solutions recorded a decline of 10.2% with 775 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.67%, down by 6.14% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 34.74% share, registered a decline of 0.6% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.86% share, down 11.99% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.73%, recording a month-on-month decline of 21.14%.