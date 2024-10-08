Google and Vodafone have unveiled a ten-year expansion of their strategic partnership, valued at over $1bn, to deliver new services, devices, and TV experiences in Europe and Africa.
The collaboration will leverage Google Cloud and Gemini models to offer Vodafone’s customers with access to new services.
Under the deal, the companies will introduce storage, security, and AI assistance across 15 countries where Vodafone operates.
The companies also plan extend this partnership in an additional 45 markets globally.
Furthermore, Google will utilise the connectivity services of Vodafone to boost workforce productivity.
The collaboration aims to empower consumers with the latest hardware and digital technologies, including AI and cloud-based applications.
The companies are also focusing on enabling Vodafone to offer subscription-based YouTube products and Google One plans, including storage and AI Premium plans.
They are also set to provide a variety of Pixel and other Android devices to consumers.
Vodafone TV, powered by Android TV, is set to benefit from Google Cloud’s advanced AI capabilities, offering enriched content discovery, rewards, and offers.
The partnership will also explore a more integrated YouTube experience on Vodafone TV devices and utilise Google Ad Manager for a refined advertising experience.
Vodafone will leverage Vertex AI, Google Cloud’s AI platform, to develop and scale machine learning models and AI applications using Gemini models.
This will facilitate rapid innovation and product launches across Vodafone’s operating companies in various countries.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said: “Our expanded partnership with Vodafone will help bring our most advanced AI products and services, including our Gemini models, to more people across Europe and Africa
“I’m excited to see how Vodafone’s consumers, small businesses and governments, will use generative AI and Google Cloud to transform the way they work and access information.”
The latest development comes after reports of Google testing a new feature that adds verified checkmarks to search results, aiming to help users distinguish between genuine and fraudulent websites.