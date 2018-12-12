Theresa May faces a no-confidence vote from the Conservative party after the 1922 Committee received the 48 letters necessary to trigger a vote in her leadership.

Many in her party are unhappy with her Brexit withdrawal agreement and pulling the vote on the deal has angered many MPs.

Timeline for Brexit

She will need to secure the votes of 50% of Conservative MPs if she is to stay in power. If she receives 158 out of the 316, she will be safe from challenges for another year.

At 5pm the PM will address her party in private. Between 6pm and 8pm tonight, Conservative MPs will vote in a secret ballot in the House of Commons. Votes will be counted immediately afterwards and the result announced as soon as possible, likely between 9pm and 10pm.

If she loses, Conservative MPs can put themselves forward for party leader, with rounds of voting whittling down contenders until two remain.

The winner will be decided by the Tory membership in an open vote.

This morning the Prime Minister appeared before Downing Street to warn that the no-confidence vote could lead to Brexit being stopped altogether.

Here’s who’s backing Theresa May in the no-confidence vote so far:

Cabinet

Unsurprisingly, considering the cabinet is traditionally made up of a prime minister’s closest allies, all of the cabinet has come out to publicly support the Prime Minister.

Philip Hammond

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

Jeremy Hunt

Sajid Javid

Stephen Barclay

David Gauke

Matt Hancock

Michael Gove

Gavin Williamson

Damian Hinds

Liam Fox

Greg Clark

James Brokenshire

Penny Mordaunt

Amber Rudd

David Mundell

Alun Cairns

Karen Bradley

Chris Grayling

Jeremy Wright is also backing May, saying:

“I will be supporting the Prime Minister tonight. Not only because she deserves that support but also because the country does not need this distraction right now. The Prime Minister has focussed entirely on the national interest. I hope my colleagues will too.”

Who else has publicly backed Theresa May?

Andrea Leadsom

Brandon Lewis

Steve Brine

David Lidington

Paul Scully

Oliver Letwin

Liz Truss

Alan Mak

In all, around 70 MPs have so far publicly backed Theresa May, but the list is constantly growing.

Meanwhile, Pound Sterling rallied against the dollar and euro in response to the news of the no-confidence vote being triggered.