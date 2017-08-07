Jack covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

Having spent several hours compiling a list of the coolest events at Wilderness Festival last week, we were pretty impressed.

Even the most festivalphobic person has to admit that Wilderness looks pretty, well, lovely.

With everything from crafting to cricket, rowing to raving, feasting to frolics, there’s definitely a certain brand of middle-class Englishness that is typified by Wilderness festival.

As a result, the festival, held at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire, has a bit of a reputation for being a posh festival.

One need look no further than the Instagram captions posted by attendees of those at the festival thought the same. Due to its reputation, it’s no surprise that the festival attracts some big names.

Of course, this year’s festival will probably go down in history for the most awkward photo of a former-prime minister ever taken.

Couldn't have even planned it 😂 (big Dave C in the house, shame he can't read) A post shared by Lucy Edwards (@laeedwards) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

The picture, taken by Labour voter and Corbyn fan, Lucy Edwards, shows Cameron enjoying the festival.

What’s a little more awkward is that Edwards just happened to be wearing a very pro-Corbyn (and absolutely fabulous, we might add) sequinned jacket.

According to her caption, Cameron didn’t get the chance to read her jacket’s message before the photo was taken.

In response to a comment, Edwards suggested Cameron wasn’t pleased when he did read her jacket’s message:

@toursound really him. He was so mad when he saw me walk off with what was on my back 🙈

In addition, according to some festival attendees, Cameron was housed in the VIP section of Wilderness.

Considering that the festival takes place reasonably close to his home in Oxfordshire, perhaps it shouldn’t be such a surprise to see the former-PM there.

And judging by some other photos, Cameron, who attended with his wife, Samantha, was having a whale of a time!

#wilderness #davidcameron top man 🙌 #primeminister #party #aynhoepark #aynhoebackstage A post shared by Suzannah Harvey (@suziejet) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

They weren’t the only photo’s to emerge as the former PM.

He managed to photobomb a few selfies as well.

Where’s Wally? Can you spot the photo bomber? 😀 via Facebook https://t.co/bUlvYZkvtNpic.twitter.com/97jqnFCQNA — Vanessa Price (@Nesprice) August 4, 2017

David Cameron was at Wilderness this weekend. That’s the festival one, not the moral one he’s been occupying his entire career. pic.twitter.com/3eDInAItMC — Ben Dalton (@daltontowers) August 6, 2017

Nuno Mendes, Dave & Sam Cam and some amazing food at @Wilderness #wilderness #davecameron #samcam #themostmiddleclassfestivalever A post shared by Charlie blum (@blumiec) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

This isn’t the first time a politician has graced a festival this summer either.

Earlier in the year, Jeremy Corbyn made headlines after a well-received appearance at Glastonbury. In addition, many politicians will be speaking at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe festival.

A Tory festival revolution?

Meanwhile, one Conservative politician is attempting to stage his own festival in response to Corbyn’s Glastonbury appearance.

George Freeman, MP for Mid-Norfolk, tweeted about his plans for a potential ‘Conservative Ideas Fest’ back in July:

Why shld the left have all the fun at festivals? We need a cultural revival of grassroots Conservatism: DM me to join #ConservativeIdeasFest pic.twitter.com/q3bM44LCNG — George Freeman MP (@Freeman_George) July 23, 2017

According to the Financial Times this week Freeman has raised £25,000 for his big idea.

Apparently the festival will be an attempt to attract grassroots support for the Conservatives. He described it as a reaction to the “increasingly corporate, expensive and exclusive” official Conservative party conference.

The event will not be mass-market with only 150-200 people invited to attend it’s launch in September. Freeman describes it as an ‘inaugural’ event that will grow in 2018.

Unfortunately, Freeman’s big idea attracted widespread mockery on social media.

Success for #ToryGlastonbury as evidence emerges of youths queuing up for tickets. pic.twitter.com/UnlSjd7Xr3 — Rachael (@Rachael_Swindon) August 5, 2017

All in all, this has been a rather bad week for the Conservatives and festivals. Perhaps the Conservative Ideas Fest will be able to turn things around!