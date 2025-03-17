From 1 April 2025, Wipro will operate with four GBLs. Credit: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.

Indian technology services and consulting company Wipro is realigning its global business lines (GBLs) to enhance its go-to-market capabilities.

This move aims to “deepen alignment” with clients’ changing business demands while capitalising on technological advancements in AI, cloud computing, and digital transformation.

From 1 April 2025, Wipro will operate with four GBLs, structured around client “buying behaviour”.

Wipro CEO and managing director Srini Pallia said: “This evolution of our business lines will enable us to further sharpen our focus towards client needs with consulting-led and AI-powered solutions.

“This realignment will allow us to serve our clients better, enabling us to deliver tailored, high-impact transformation.”

Under the leadership of Nagendra Bandaru, the technology services GBL will prioritise delivering cloud-driven, industry-tailored technology solutions.

Its offerings will encompass digital and industry cloud, cybersecurity and risk management, cloud and infrastructure services, data, analytics, AI, enterprise applications, and Designit.

The business process services unit, led by Jasjit Singh Kang, will focus on digital operations and business process transformation.

Simultaneously, the consulting services arm, under Amit Kumar’s leadership, will deliver strategic advisory and transformation services.

Headed by Srikumar Rao, the engineering GBL will continue providing engineering and research and development solutions.

Capco, which Wipro acquired in 2021, remains unchanged and continues to be led by Anne-Marie Rowland.

In a separate development, Capco partnered with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, to integrate OpenAI’s technology with its financial services expertise and GenAI capabilities.

This collaboration aims to drive the adoption of ChatGPT across Capco’s workforce while developing advanced GenAI tools to enhance client service and execution at scale.

Earlier in 2025, Wipro expanded its presence by opening a new IT centre at its Gopanapalli campus in Hyderabad’s financial district, India.

This expansion is set to generate employment opportunities for 5,000 people, both directly and indirectly.