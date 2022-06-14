Wipro’s IT hiring activity rises 12.3% in May 2022

India-based company Wipro’s IT hiring rose 12.3% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 3.54% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 34.04% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 4.66% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Wipro IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Wipro, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 56.16% in May 2022, and a 13.04% rise over April 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 24.4% in May 2022, and registered growth of 29.73%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 11.05% in May 2022, a 14.47% rise from April 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Wipro

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 44.22% share, which marked a 2.79% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 33.67%, registering a 38.74% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 16.52% share and a 71.05% rise over April 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 4.96% and a month-on-month increase of 11.43%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.64%, registering a 44.44% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 36.85% share in May 2022, an 11.59% decline over April 2022. US featured next with a 28.72% share, up 55.86% over the previous month. The UK recorded an 8.13% share, an increase of 88.24% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Wipro IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 87.17%, up by 21.42% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 9.66% share, a decline of 9.52% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 1.78% share, up 16.67% over April 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 1.4%, recording a month-on-month increase of 37.5%.