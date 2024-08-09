The rollout of Zoom Docs represents a notable step forward for Zoom, further positioning the company as enabling productivity, which is what lies at the heart of team collaboration platforms.

Zoom Docs stands out for its robustness and versatility. It is a modular, digital workspace for creating and editing content that natively integrates with Zoom Workplace and connects with third-party apps.

Teams can collaborate, manage projects, and stay organized all in real-time. In Zoom Docs, documents can be populated with content sourced from Zoom apps – such as Zoom Meetings, Zoom Team Chat, or Zoom Whiteboard – or generated from Zoom AI Companion, the generative AI (GenAI)-based personal assistant that spans the Zoom platform.

Users can also build wikis (that visualize how information is connected) and tables as well as customize workflows. Zoom Docs is most noteworthy for the flexibility and ease with which it combines information into a single environment to optimise collaboration and thereby increase productivity.

Zoom Docs is the latest step

Zoom Docs is more than just an offer with a compelling set of features. It represents the latest step in Zoom’s continued maturity as a serious contender in the team collaboration space. Zoom’s backstory is widely familiar – the company became a household name at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic when usage of its video platform skyrocketed overnight. Today, Zoom stands widely distanced from its video roots.

A large spark that ignited the flame was the unveiling of an extensive and eclectic list of new and forthcoming GenAI features at the Zoomtopia event in October 2023. GenAI has greatly enriched Zoom’s platform, acting as the engine behind features that have enabled users to be more productive. At the same time, GenAI has levelled the playing field between Zoom and rivals as each has tapped roughly the same ‘treasure trove’ of capabilities to add to their portfolios.

Zoom has bold ambitions to raise its visibility in the market and has made good progress toward realising them. It has established a tradition of rapidly implementing large volumes of new features that serve to fortify the platform and has measurably expanded the business by stretching its geographic footprint, extending the list of customers, and winning larger accounts. Zoom Docs is a positive symbol of the impressive momentum the company has generated.