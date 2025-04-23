Zoom announced new and upcoming features for the Zoom Workplace platform, powered by both generative AI (GenAI) and agentic AI, the latest AI advancement. The volume, breadth, and quality of features unveiled are impressive. Collectively, the changes further propel a dramatic transformation that has been taking place at Zoom since late 2023.

After its video meetings capability became renowned virtually overnight in the dark, nascent days of the pandemic, Zoom ignited a steady evolution of its platform. With the October 2023 introduction of Zoom AI Companion, that evolution followed a sharp trajectory upward and morphed into a full-blown renaissance marked by the introduction of GenAI features. Zoom has now entered a new chapter with the implementation of agentic AI capabilities. Two noteworthy examples of agentic AI features that Zoom revealed are the Zoom Custom AI Companion add-on and Zoom Tasks with AI Companion.

The Zoom Custom AI Companion add-on is available now for $12 per user per month. What makes it intriguing is that it enables organisations to tailor Zoom AI Companion to fit the specific needs of their business or industry. The customisation takes place in Zoom AI Studio, a low-code drag-and-drop builder.

Zoom Tasks with AI Companion, now available, will automatically detect action items in meeting summaries, chats, and emails, and complete tasks like scheduling follow-up meetings or generating documents from meetings. Its greatest value lies in making users more productive by removing menial tasks from their plate.

The Zoom Custom AI Companion add-on and Zoom Tasks with AI Companion touch upon team collaboration; Zoom displayed sharp dexterity and diversity with features that touch upon a range of additional areas, including contact centre, sales, and industry verticals. Features available now provide contact centre supervisors with numerous options for optimising staffing levels while agents can indicate their top preferred start times. Enhancements to Zoom Revenue Accelerator, currently available, help sales reps identify and manage deals more efficiently. Frontline workers in industries such as retail and manufacturing, along with healthcare clinicians, have access to features that increase their efficiency by saving time.

Despite the dramatic transformation Zoom has made in short order, the company still faces a challenging environment. Zoom confronts entrenched, imposing players such as Microsoft, Cisco, and Google while also tangling with capable rivals such as RingCentral and 8×8. Similar to Zoom, each is aggressively fortifying its platforms and spreading enhancements across collaboration, contact centre, and other areas. What makes Zoom unique, however, is that it has managed to widely distance itself from its original, narrow identity – that of a video platform – and done so in only a handful of years. That bodes well for its future