Zoom launched ‘Zoomtopia 2024,’ its annual showcase event featuring a cornucopia of new and upcoming platform enhancements.

Compared to Zoomtopia 2023, this eighth edition was a slimmed down affair truncated from two days to a single day in both the Americas and APAC, EMEA, and Japan and with a limited on-site audience in attendance.

The announcements made at Zoomtopia 2024 were compelling for their sheer volume, breadth, and substance. Despite that diversity, five general categories could be identified in which the announcements fell: 1) Productivity 2) Team Collaboration, 3) Employee Engagement, 4) Contact Center, and 5) Vertical Solutions.

Irrespective of category, generative AI (genAI) was the unifying thread, acting as the engine behind virtually every improvement.

Zoomtopia launch claims

Zoom claims to have launched in excess of 3,000 features since Zoomtopia 2023. That works out to more than 250 per month or roughly one each working day. While that figure is thus debatable, the point being made is indisputable – Zoom has kept intensely busy enriching its platform.

After its video meetings capability became renowned virtually overnight in the dark, nascent days of the pandemic, Zoom ignited a steady evolution of its platform. At Zoomtopia 2023, that evolution took a sharp trajectory upward and morphed into a full-blown renaissance. At the time, Zoom unveiled an extensive and eclectic list of features that marked the latest milestone in the rapid build-out of its genAI arsenal and collectively moved the ball dramatically forward for the company.

Jewels in the crown

Dial the clock ahead one year and that renaissance remains in full swing. Zoom enters Zoomtopia 2024 with some especially impressive jewels recently secured in its crown. Zoom AI Companion, the genAI assistant, launched just over one year ago in September 2023; Zoom Workplace, a suite of platform tools with Zoom AI Companion at its core, was released in April 2024; and Zoom Docs, a modular, digital workspace for creating and editing content that natively integrates with Zoom Workplace came out in August 2024.

Grand ambitions

Zoomtopia 2024 builds upon that momentum. Despite the trimmer profile, Zoom’s ambitions remain bold and grand. Multiple capabilities go beyond ‘plan vanilla’ and demonstrate real ingenuity.

For example, Zoom AI Companion 2.0 (coming October 2024) can gather, synthesise, and share information from multiple sources across Zoom such as meetings, chats, and docs; Zoom Tasks synthesises material such as meeting summaries, emails, documents, and whiteboards and then takes action by detecting tasks, making recommendations, and helping users get started; Zoom Virtual Agent now helps contact centre agents handle more complex customer queries and in greater numbers in a single customer interaction. Collectively, the announcements made at Zoomtopia 2024 place Zoom on even more solid footing with rivals while simultaneously positioning it well for the near future.