ASML says no EUV lithography machines shipped to China amid US scrutiny. Credit: PixelBiss/Shutterstock.com.

ASML has denied shipping of any of its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines to China, following assertions from US officials regarding possible breaches of export controls.

This clarification comes after Bloomberg News reported that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had raised concerns with the Dutch semiconductor equipment company about whether an advanced EUV system may have reached China.

The publication reported that Lutnick addressed the issue in a series of meetings with ASML executives. He queried whether one of the company’s high-end EUV machines could have entered China in contravention of existing US-led controls.

Restrictions on EUV exports to China have been in place since the initial Trump administration policies, aimed at curbing Beijing’s ability to fabricate the most advanced chips.

ASML’s EUV equipment, each unit weighing approximately 180 tonnes and the size of a school bus, is crucial for the most advanced semiconductor production, used by chipmakers such as TSMC, reported Reuters.

According to ASML, it regularly engages with governments about compliance and adapts its business practices in response to evolving export controls, maintaining adherence to all new regulations.

ASML further communicated that it has refuted the allegations and adjusted its operations to ensure compliance with any changes in export controls relating to China.

The Commerce Department has not commented on whether it possesses evidence that an EUV tool may have entered China. Bloomberg reported that the US government’s next steps or what further information might conclusively address the concerns remain unclear.

In April 2026, the US government proposed a law to require allied nations to coordinate with its own export restrictions. The proposal explicitly referenced ASML’s chipmaking equipment in an effort to limit China’s capabilities in the field of advanced semiconductors.

In December 2025, Reuters reported that Chinese researchers had developed a prototype EUV lithography machine, led by former ASML engineers. This development has been described by local sources as comparable to a “Manhattan Project” in scale and ambition.

Separately, last month ASML signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Electronics to provide advanced lithography solutions for a new 300mm semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat, India. ASML’s role under the agreement is to support the operational launch and scaling of the Tata Electronics site through the provision of lithography equipment and services.