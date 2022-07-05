Australia’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.4% in June 2022

Australia’s technology industry registered a 3.4% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.91% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 32.11% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 1.95% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.76% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s technology industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 33.04% in June 2022, registering a 23.05% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 31.45% share, an increase of 5.95% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.19%, registering a 35.34% decline from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 10.07%, up 29.55% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 1.06% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s technology industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Infosys posted 122 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 15.09% over the previous month, followed by DXC Technology with 72 jobs and a 30.91% growth. Accenture with 36 IT jobs and Tata Communications with 31 jobs, recorded a 33.33% decline and a 44.64% decrease, respectively, while Cognizant Technology Solutions recorded an increase of 100% with 26 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.54%, down by 11.94% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.86% share, registered a decline of 20.83% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.54% share, down 15.63% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.06%, recording a month-on-month decline of 40%.