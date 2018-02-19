Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

In comparison to the Oscars, the Baftas are a smaller affair. There’s much less pomp and pageantry than the Academy Awards.

The show is hosted rather more seriously (this year by Joanna Lumley, for the first time.) Overall, it’s a lot drier than the Oscars and acts almost as a rehearsal for its US cousin.

The trouble is that, sandwiched between the Golden Globes and the Oscars, the Baftas rarely adds much to the conversation.

Never has this been clearer than at the 2018 Baftas which played out exactly as it was expected to, with zero surprises.

However, the list of Bafta nominees did provide some welcome variation from the Academy Award nominees list. There were nods for Paddington 2, The Death Of Stalin, Lady Macbeth, and God’s Own Country.

None of those films picked up an award. Instead, all year’s big films won in all the categories they were expected to win in.

2018 BAFTA awards winners

Best actor

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best actress

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best supporting actress

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best supporting actor

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best director

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding British film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Daniel Kaluuya

Best original music

The Shape of Water

Best make up & hair

Darkest Hour

Best costume design

Phantom Thread

Best animated film

Coco

Best editing

Baby Driver

Best documentary

I Am Not Your Negro

Best British short animation

Poles Apart

Best British short film

Cowboy Dave

Best film not in the English language

The Handmaiden

Best adapted screenplay

Call Me by Your Name

Best production design

The Shape of Water

Best special visual effects

Blade Runner 2049

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

I Am Not a Witch – Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer)

Best sound

Dunkirk

Best original screenplay

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

National Film and Television School

Bafta fellowship

Ridley Scott

What does this mean for the Oscars?

Due to there being a fair bit of crossover between the British and American Academies, there’s a lot that the Baftas can reveal about the likely Oscar winners.

Film fans should expect the Oscar winners list to be pretty much exactly the same.

Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actresses, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director are thought to be locked into place now.

At the very least, expect the Bafta winners to be the Oscar winners.

Again, it’s unlikely anything but Phantom Thread and Coco will win Best Costumes and Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

The screenplay awards are still basically up for grabs.

As are cinematography and editing, which provided the biggest surprises of the Bafta awards after wins by Bladerunner 2049 and Baby Driver.

They’re certainly deserving winners, but not ones which have really entered the Oscars conversation.

Now that Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman have picked up both Bafta and Golden Globes, they’re pretty much certain to win Best Actor and Actress at the Oscars.

That’s bad news for Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet who are nominated for Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name respectively.

Since it didn’t win a Single Bafta, it’s looking increasingly likely that Lady Bird will struggle to pick up any Oscars.

That’s not due to its quality — just that Lady Bird is arguably second best in each of those categories.

Still, it’s not all bad news.

Daniel Kaluuya’s Rising Star Bafta will provide some momentum for his Oscar campaign.

Certainly, it’s unlikely Kaluuya could topple Gary Oldman’s seemingly foregone Best Actor win but there’s no denying that Get Out has made history and exceeded expectations already.

Maybe it could upset the Oscars table one last time.