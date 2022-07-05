Canada’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 9.5% in June 2022

Canada’s technology industry registered a 9.5% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 8.74% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 30.19% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 0.35% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Canada’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.46% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 63.48% in June 2022, registering a 2.77% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.51% share, a decrease of 3.41% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.15%, registering a 16.55% decline from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 8.58%, up 4.4% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 14.42% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Telus posted 195 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 7.14% over the previous month, followed by Cognizant Technology Solutions with 153 jobs and a 15200% growth. CGI Group with 131 IT jobs and BCE with 128 jobs, recorded a 7.38% growth and a 10.49% decrease, respectively, while Open Text recorded a decline of 24.07% with 123 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.95%, down by 8.23% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.27% share, registered an increase of 12.27% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.24% share, down 24.09% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.54%, recording a month-on-month decline of 14.29%.