China’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 13.1% in June 2022

China’s technology industry registered a 13.1% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.98% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.28% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 1.04% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.69% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 60.61% in June 2022, registering a 23.06% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.69% share, a decrease of 13.88% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 9.52%, registering a 17.92% decline from May 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 5.58%, up 13.33% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 5.81% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s technology industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson posted 213 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 19.62% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 136 jobs and a 70% growth. Microsoft with 53 IT jobs and Applied Materials with 53 jobs, recorded a 52.68% decline and a 1.92% growth, respectively, while Micro Focus International recorded an increase of 342.86% with 31 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.98%, down by 17.96% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.54% share, registered a decline of 14.97% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.49% share, down 23.91% over May 2022.