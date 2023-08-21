Credit: Shutterstock / ZorroGabriel

Chinese smartphone brand Honor, formerly owned by Huawei Technologies, is planning to relaunch in India through a licensing deal with a local company.

The move comes as China’s businesses have been struggling in the country due to the extra challenges imposed by the government, as well as hundreds of China-based apps recieving bans.

Honor stopped selling its phones in India last year reportedly due to lack of a marketing budget – but has been reinvigorated by a licensing deal with the newly launched Indian-firm Honor Tech.

According to Reuters, the company, which is owned by local shareholders, will manufacture and sell Honor smartphones in the country.

Honor is set to launch three types of smartphone in India with the first release expected as early as September.

The news comes as many Chinese companies have struggled to keep up business in India due to rising political tensions.

Over the past couple of years, India has raised concerns for national security and banned over 300 Chinese apps, including ByteDance-owned TikTok.

The Indian government, which has been pushing to become a global tech power, has also imposed stricter rules on Chinese companies investing in India.

Several electronic manufacturers from around the globe have begun investing in India, as the country hopes to take advantage of a push for alternative production locations outside of China – as tensions between the US and Beijing increase.

US memory chip giant Micron announced plans in June to build a build a semiconductor assembly and testing plant in the country.

Micron pledged an $825m investment in the project and has confirmed the entire project will cost $2.75bn. Half of the cost will be reportedly split with central government, as part of Modi’s incentives to entice production in the country.

According to research firm GlobalData, private equity technology deal activity in India totalled $503m in Q2 2023. This was an increase of a whopping 7639% compared with the previous quarter’s total of $6.5m.