Cognizant Technology Solutions’s IT hiring activity rises 3.0% in June 2022

US-based company Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring rose 3.0% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 6.21% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 31.08% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 3.14% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cognizant Technology Solutions, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 67.21% in June 2022, and a 3825% rise over May 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 14.98% in June 2022, and registered growth of 3400%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 7.79% in June 2022, a 911.11% rise from May 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Cognizant Technology Solutions

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 79.2% share, which marked an 11462.5% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 13.44%, registering a 503.85% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.31% share and a 6100% rise over May 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.05% and a month-on-month increase of 2300%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 65.58% share in June 2022, a 10842.86% growth over May 2022. Canada featured next with a 13.1% share, up 15200% over the previous month. India recorded a 7.36% share, an increase of 1128.57% compared with May 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Cognizant Technology Solutions IT hiring activity in June 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 50.68%, up by 3846.67% from May 2022. Junior Level positions with a 45.38% share, a growth of 2844.44% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.51% share, up 4000% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.43%, recording a month-on-month increase of 150%.