Dell Technologies’s IT hiring activity declines 6.8% in June 2022

US-based company Dell Technologies IT hiring declined 6.8% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 7.53% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 31.02% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 1.64% growth over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Dell Technologies IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Dell Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 66.73% in June 2022, and a 23.52% drop over May 2022, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 16.04% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 38.08%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.88% in June 2022, a 21.33% drop from May 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Dell Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 95.52% share, which marked a 24.84% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 2.19%, registering a 35.29% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 0.9% share and a 59.09% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.8% and a month-on-month increase of 60%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.6%, registering a 57.14% drop over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 94.82% share in June 2022, a 24.2% decline over May 2022. India featured next with a 1.49% share, down 40% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 0.7% share, a decline of 58.82% compared with May 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Dell Technologies IT hiring activity in June 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 47.11%, down by 26.44% from May 2022. Junior Level positions with a 44.12% share, a decline of 25.04% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.67% share, down 23.01% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.1%, recording a month-on-month decline of 75%.