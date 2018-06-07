Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

The Electronic Entertainment Expo starts on Saturday 9 June and it’s set to be a big one. The show is the most important week in the calendar for video-game developers and enthusiasts as all the latest games and systems are debuted. Here’s the full E3 2018 conference schedule and everything else you need to know.

Alongside the conference schedule, we’ll include links where you can watch the show online.

As always, the internet is currently rife with rumours about what to expect from E3 2018. There’s a good chance that many of these rumours will turn out to be true, while it’s equally likely that many will be found false.

There are also a handful of games and updates which developers have already confirmed they’ll be discussing. Here’s your guide to what to expect from each of the conferences at this year’s E3.

All timings are Pacific Time as the conference is held in Los Angeles.

E3 2018 Conference Schedule and how to watch it online:

On the next few pages we’ll explain what to expect from each of the conferences and share a few rumours about what might be in the pipeline.

