Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

As the World Economic Forum (WEF) comes to a close, there’s still plenty of news buzz around the event. It’s no wonder, considering wealth and power of the Davos 2018 speakers.

From US president Donald Trump’s plans to visit the UK to Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ enthusiasm about the future of healthcare to Merkel’s warnings about the dangers of populism; Davos 2018 has set the global agenda for the coming year.

Reporters in Davos have run themselves ragged trying to report on all the developments. It’s fair to say that there have been plenty of statements that will change the world.

And it’s not only on traditional media that we’ve heard grand statements. Social media has also lit up with tweets from the event. Of course, the majority of these have been very dignified, important, and serious. There are a few that are slightly less so, however.

Here are just a few of the best stories tweeted from Davos over the past week.

Someone finally managed to take a bad photo of Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau

With 132 Canadian listed companies, the @NYSE is considered Canada’s 11 province. Great to join Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau to discuss the future of US/Canadian economic relations #WEF18 pic.twitter.com/u4vvUJ9MjE — Thomas Farley (@ThomasFarley) January 24, 2018

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was left out in the cold

Trump got some beefed up security

Here in 🇨🇭 we use cows to protect the residence of @realDonaldTrump. #WEF2018 #Davos2018 #trumpinSwitzerland pic.twitter.com/5UV2Sh0krz 3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email — Joël Müller (@Leosch_97) January 25, 2018

Trump admitted he’d never seen a piece of paper before

Theresa May’s interview failed to impress but did lead to a nice punchline

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson had some dinner table drama

A State Department official tells the pool that Sec. Tillerson is now sitting in a seat at the dinner table. https://t.co/ojyeVxp78S — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 25, 2018

There were some delightful Trump parodies out there

As Trump is in Davos it seems like a good time to remind the world that Trump is a jerry & skis in jeans @jerryoftheday #JerryAF pic.twitter.com/c8UGX4JYYg — Bill McBain (@bill_mcbain) January 25, 2018

Happy 13th Anniversary, Mel. I've found my life's true treasure in you. ❤️

—- As long as you love me

I’ll stay by your side.

I’ll be your companion,

Your friend, and your guide. As long as forever

My love will be true

For as long as you love me,

I’ll only love you. pic.twitter.com/yGA5pvyKv4 — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) January 23, 2018

People were very taken with the appearance of Indian legend, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

God knew Davos is too cold so he brought @iamsrk in to heat up the place! Man those dimples are EVERYTHING #SRKInDavos 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/qbbAQzAOUz — Lushi (@SRKsLUSHI) January 23, 2018

He speaks very good . Well articulated BAADSHAH @iamsrk THANK YOU FOR LIVING IN THIS WORLD WITH US ALL 🙏👑 heart broken but extremely proud ❤️ — Lushi (@SRKsLUSHI) January 23, 2018

George Bush’s deputy press secretary clearly had an axe to grind with a certain technology innovation

Blockchain won’t be nearly as transformative as indoor plumbing, but I don’t think past generations went around yammering all day about indoor plumbing, mocking the outhouse builders. I bet they just went about their business. — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) January 25, 2018

Overheard in #Davos: “I’m so sick and tired of hearing about blockchain.” — Everyone #wef18 — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) January 25, 2018

Meanwhile others couldn’t get enough

Send bitcoins — Jude (@Judekarma909) January 25, 2018

Some people fought against the stereotype of Davos attendees being uncaring monsters

Lost my cell.. got wet in the snow.. an afghani owner of a falafel joint helped me on my way home! Human values exist@world economic forum@JSWGroup — Sangita Jindal (@SangitaSJindal) January 23, 2018

Others battled the stereotype that business and pleasure shouldn’t mix

Unfortunately, others were much happier to play up to the stereotypes

OH in Davos (I swear to you):

"Gentlemen, gentlemen, gentlemen, GENTLEMEN. All I care about is money." — Danielle Paquette (@DPAQreport) January 24, 2018

This guy evidently hadn’t realised Davos was in Switzerland when he booked his ticket

But these guys prepared

Met acharyas in Davos ,I asked them how will u perform yoga in this chilly ,snowy weather ,they replied we are from Haridwar where Ganga flows and we have blessings of @yogrishiramdev pic.twitter.com/ehWYaEKN2c — Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) January 23, 2018

The weather made transport a little interesting, and some visitors were absolutely thrilled

I was just told that the roads are closed so they have to send a snowmobile to get me to my hotel. How cool is that? — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 22, 2018

And the cold gave rise to some new forms of trading economies

This is how you do it in #Davos if you instantly need a warm hat: a high five in exchange for snow protection. #wef18 @dw_business pic.twitter.com/mgBu9LQQYH — Sascha Quaiser (@SaschaQuaiser) January 23, 2018

Young people weren’t particularly as impressed

Amazing tech from ETH shown to students by @YouthForumCh speaker Dario Wyss! pic.twitter.com/95kHHmaBai — Fabio Paron (@FabioParon1) January 25, 2018

Overall though, it was business as usual. Business cards were swapped

Feeling jealous! Here is the business card of the chairman of LEGO. Contact details on his back. #wef2018 #Davos pic.twitter.com/u9cDVLhjoz — Peter Zemsky (@zemskyp) January 24, 2018

People offered ground-shaking insights

The perceptions of people living in a place are different from those visiting it #Davos #WEF18 — Marco Taufer (@MarcoTaufer) January 25, 2018

Some offered important life advice

Pro tip: keep your agenda clear by not being invited to anything. — Adrian M (@amonck) January 25, 2018

But the absolute most important update from Davos came from NBC photographer, Paul Rigney

I’ve eaten an excessive amount of cheese while here in Switzerland and IT’S BEEN AMAZING — Paul… (@PaulRRigney) January 25, 2018

All of the rest of Verdict’s Davos content and updates can be found here