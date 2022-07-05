Germany’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 8.8% in June 2022

Germany’s technology industry registered an 8.8% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.6% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.48% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.36% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.75% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 49.44% in June 2022, registering a 42.51% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 20.13% share, a decrease of 39.02% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 19.81%, registering a 36.92% decline from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 6.12%, down 9.52% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 15.79% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s technology industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

SAP posted 72 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 28% over the previous month, followed by Deutsche Telekom with 60 jobs and a 13.04% drop. Infosys with 35 IT jobs and SES with 32 jobs, recorded an 84.21% growth and a 15.79% decrease, respectively, while Wipro recorded a decline of 37.5% with 25 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.48%, down by 42.69% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.44% share, registered a decline of 33.61% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.43% share, down 28.28% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.64%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.