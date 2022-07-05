India’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 12.3% in June 2022

India’s technology industry registered a 12.3% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 9.94% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 39.44% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 1.95% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.63% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 67.79% in June 2022, registering a 37.16% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 14.32% share, a decrease of 22.24% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11%, registering a 12.69% decline from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 3.41%, down 31.53% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 40.01% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s technology industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

International Business Machines posted 2,258 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 48.54% over the previous month, followed by Accenture with 1,239 jobs and a 60.93% drop. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,215 IT jobs and Oracle with 943 jobs, recorded a 5.01% growth and a 6.17% decrease, respectively, while Wipro recorded a decline of 2.55% with 459 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 50.04%, down by 22.14% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 43.86% share, registered a decline of 41.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.68% share, down 47.05% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.43%, recording a month-on-month increase of 84.88%.