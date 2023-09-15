Infosys has signed a $1.5bn deal with a mystery company Credit: Shutterstock / rafapress

India-based Infosys has announced a $1.5bn contract with an unnamed “global company” to help leverage its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

The contract will reportedly last for a 15-year period and will see Infosys providing enhanced digital experiences and business operations.

It has not currently been revealed if the “global company” is an existing client.

The news comes after Infosys signed a multi-year partnership with STARK Group to transform its operations digitally.

As part of the team up, Infosys will deploy Infosys Topaz, which includes a suite of services, solutions and platforms powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Based in Frederiksberg, Denmark, STARK Group is engaged in retailing and distribution of building materials in Europe.

Elsewhere in the industry, US chip maker Nvidia announced an AI partnership with Indian multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries to develop generative AI applications.

India is falling behind globally in the volume and value of generative AI venture funding deals this year, according to GlobalData's deal database.

India has secured $16m in generative AI venture funding deals so far this year, across a volume of seven deals.

This is significantly lower than the US, which has secured a total value of $5.7bn in generative AI venture funding deals this year, across 138 seperate deals.