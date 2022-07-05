IT hiring in global technology industry drops 9.0% in June 2022

The global technology industry noticed a 9.0% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 over the previous month, led by International Business Machines 9.19% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The technology industry’s overall hiring activity declined 8.01% when compared with May 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 26.15% share of the global technology industry’s hiring activity in June 2022, down 0.22% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of June 2022 were 9.75% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 24.54% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive technology IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 59.33% emerged as the top IT occupation in the technology hiring activity in June 2022, a 20.98% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 14.74% in June 2022, down 16.17% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Computer and Information Analysts with a 12.4% share in June 2022, a decline of 12.81% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 6.35% share in June 2022 and a drop of 17.5% over May 2022.

Top five technology companies by recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 26.4% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global technology industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

International Business Machines posted 4,132 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 26.62% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 2,164 jobs and a 1.31% growth. Accenture with 2,111 IT jobs and Oracle with 1,416 jobs, recorded a 48.4% decline and a 20.36% drop, respectively, while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson recorded an 11.72% drop with 1,281 job postings during June 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in technology industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 49.88% share, which marked a 5.5% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 32.4%, registering a 29.71% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 14.89% share and a 28.08% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.51% and a month-on-month drop of 32.17%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.32%, registering a 13.77% decrease over the previous month.