Just Eat is developing an AI-powered assistant Credit: Just Eat

Just Eat, online global food order and delivery brand, has announced it is developing an AI-powered assistant to give customers more ways to order.

The company says customers that choose to opt in will enjoy a more convenient process by being able to make orders through text and voice.

As the AI assistant is further developed, Just Eat says customers will get personalised recommendations, more regular delivery updates and answers to questions.

“Testing new innovations is one of the ways we respond to growing consumer demand for convenience and choice while fostering a trustworthy and seamless experience,” Just Eat said in a statement.

The assistant will be piloted with selected consumers in the UK and carried over to more countries globally in the coming months.

Food delivery companies are increasingly exploring the use of AI following the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022.

US company DoorDash and rival food delivery company, Uber Eats, announced they would be launching their own AI-powered chatbots earlier this year.

Discovered by developer Steve Moser in the Uber Eats app’s code, the chatbot will find eateries for a customer after discussing their budget and food preferences, Bloomberg reported.

Tech companies, big and small, have been rushing to include AI-powered features in their products and services; with big tech companies including Apple, Google and Microsoft leading the charge.

Serkan Ibrahim, VP of Europe at Kore.ai told Verdict that food delivery services are using AI technology as they deal with “macroeconomic challenges like inflation, labour shortages and rising wages.”

“By utilising Conversational AI technology, these organisations can reposition business models through AI-driven automation and implement next-generation customer experiences to build loyalty and reduce churn,” Ibrahim said.

“Those that aren’t utilising AI are already being left behind,” he said, “this is because the emergence of GenAI and LLMs opens up unlimited possibilities to create enriched customer experiences.”