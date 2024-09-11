Lightspark was founded in 2022 by David Marcus, the former President at PayPal and head of Diem, Meta’s cryptocurrency project.

Lightspark is a payments company leveraging the Bitcoin Lightning Network for global settlements in any currency. With fees as low as 0.15%, Lightspark offers a cheaper alternative to traditional remittance payments and even competes with credit and debit card payments.

What is the Lightning Network

The Lightning Network is a payments protocol built on top of Bitcoin that enables near-instant settlements with minimal fees. In contrast, standard Bitcoin transactions can take hours to confirm and come with high fees. In 2023, these fees reached a peak of $40, making Bitcoin impractical for everyday transactions.

Lightspark’s innovative feature: Universal Money Addresses

Released in late 2023 by Lightspark, Universal Money Addresses (UMAs) resemble email addresses and are used to receive payments, replacing cumbersome sort codes and account numbers. Unlike PayPal or Venmo usernames, which only work between users of the same payment provider, UMAs are interoperable.

Because UMA is an open-source standard, any bank, exchange, or digital wallet can adopt the standard, enabling its users to send funds to a recipient using a different financial services provider that has adopted the standard.

UMA relies on the Lightning Network’s real-time settlement capabilities and Bitcoin’s global liquidity profile. When sending to a UMA, the sender’s currency is traded for bitcoin and sent over the Lightning Network to the recipient’s bank or exchange, where it is then converted to the recipient’s desired currency. This takes place in seconds and with minimal fees.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Bringing Universal Money Address to the US

Lightspark has made progress in getting UMA adopted among crypto-native players, but until recently it has not been widely accessible in the US. Currently, UMA is available on a handful of cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide and one bank, Xapo.

Announced in August, the company’s latest feature, Lightspark Extend, brings UMA to over 99% of US banks that accept real-time payments. Rather than wait for their bank to adopt the standard, users can sign up for a UMA address with Lightspark Extend and link it to their bank account.

The Innovator’s Dilemma

For cryptocurrencies to succeed as a form of money, they must be usable for transactions, just like any other currency. However, cryptocurrencies have struggled to compete against centralised fintech services on both fees and user experience. Additionally, merchants are reluctant to accept a volatile cryptocurrency when their overheads are denominated in dollars or pounds.

The Innovator’s Dilemma, a concept coined by Clayton Christensen in his 1997 book of the same name, explains how incumbent companies fail by focusing too heavily on incremental improvements to their existing products and neglecting disruptive innovations. The graph below illustrates how a disruptive technology often starts with a worse performance than the established technology, but improves at a greater rate, eventually surpassing the established technology.

The Kodak example

A canonical example of the Innovator’s Dilemma is Kodak and the digital camera. Once dominant in photography and imaging, Kodak failed to recognise the disruptive potential of the digital camera.

Despite inventing the first digital camera in 1975, Kodak continued to focus on its profitable film business, refining it with minor improvements. There is a striking resemblance between the rise of cryptocurrency payments and the Innovator’s Dilemma, and traditional financial services companies risk being displaced if they do not take the threat seriously.