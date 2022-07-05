Mexico’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 5.5% in June 2022

Mexico’s technology industry registered a 5.5% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.39% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 22.35% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.06% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Mexico’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.44% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s technology industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 50.61% in June 2022, registering a 14.62% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 16.81% share, a decrease of 14.16% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 15.6%, registering a 15.89% decline from May 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 9.01%, down 28.77% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Mexico’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 5.44% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Mexico’s technology industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Accenture posted 113 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 169.05% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 101 jobs and an 11.4% drop. International Business Machines with 54 IT jobs and Wipro with 41 jobs, recorded a 44.9% decline and a 24.24% growth, respectively, while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson recorded a decline of 9.09% with 40 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.2%, down by 10.96% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.32% share, registered a decline of 24.07% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.31% share, down 25.26% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.17%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.