Microsoft and German industrial giant, Siemens, have announced a joint project to help industrial adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) to increase productivity and boost the collaboration between humans and machines.
The two companies will work together on creating AI copilots to be used by workers in the healthcare, transportation and manufacturing industries.
Named the Siemens Industrial Copilot scheme, Microsoft and Siemens will be working with generative AI to assist staff in a wide range of jobs.
Microsoft has been leading the charge in integrating generative AI copilots into its products following its massive $10bn investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.
The company is now using its expertise and resources to support in the development of copilots across a wide range of sectors.
Schaeffler, a German automotive supplier, has already adopted the Siemens Industrial Copilot, according to Siemens.
The company is using the AI copilot to help its engineers program industrial automation systems like robots – and wants to use the technology in the future to reduce the amount of production downtime.
According to Siemens, tasks by the company that used to take weeks now can be completed in just minutes.
“This has the potential to revolutionize the way companies design, develop, manufacture, and operate,” Roland Busch, Siemens chief executive, said.