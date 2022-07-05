Middle East & Africa’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 10.2% in June 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 10.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 7.79% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 24.39% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering a decrease of 0.91% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 50.59% in June 2022, a 24.75% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 22.35% in June 2022, marking a 10.14% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 13.11% in June 2022, a 6.85% rise from May 2022.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 6.22% in June 2022, a 23.33% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 14.55% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s technology industry during June 2022 over previous month.

Orange posted 93 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered an increase of 82.35% over the previous month, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 53 jobs and an 8.16% growth. Vodafone Group with 38 IT jobs and Intel with 33 jobs, recorded a 46.15% rise and a 56.58% drop, respectively, while Wipro recorded a 145.45% increase with 27 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s technology industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 35.8% share in June 2022, a 40.34% decrease over May 2022. Egypt featured next with a 17.65% share, up 7.14% over the previous month. Morocco recorded a 7.39% share, a growth of 109.52% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.18%, down by 11.69% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.35% share, registered a decline of 10.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.96% share, down 26.45% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.5%, recording a month-on-month growth of 50%.