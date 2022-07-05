North America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 6.7% in June 2022

North America witnessed a 6.7% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 7.06% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 24.11% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering an increase of 0.35% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 57.71% in June 2022, a 2.02% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 15.64% in June 2022, marking an 11.1% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 11.11% in June 2022, a 4.63% drop from May 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 6.93% in June 2022, an 11.05% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 28.51% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s technology industry during June 2022 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 1,229 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered an increase of 166.02% over the previous month, followed by Dell Technologies with 959 jobs and a 24.84% drop. HCL Technologies with 939 IT jobs and Cognizant Technology Solutions with 925 jobs, recorded a 22.4% drop and an 11462.5% rise, respectively, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone recorded a 7.54% decline with 650 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s technology industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 87.55% share in June 2022, a 5.11% decrease over May 2022. Canada featured next with a 9.87% share, down 5.75% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 2.57% share, a drop of 15.89% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.14%, down by 5.73% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.9% share, registered a decline of 3.11% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.42% share, down 9.47% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.54%, recording a month-on-month decline of 25.93%.