The UK continues to negotiate on tariffs with the Trump administration. Photo credit: Shutterstock

UK Prime Minister Starmer, today (8 May), announced aluminum, steel, and automotive US tariffs cuts saying that they will come into force “as soon as possible” without any mention of expected tax breaks for Big Tech in return.

Starmer was joined by US President Trump with both seeing fit to announce the long awaited UK US tariff agreement on VE day, the 80th anniversary of the end of the second world. Both men hoped to channel Churchillian significance to their announcement delivery, however, details of the deal were short.

The UK becomes the first country with agreed US tariff cuts in a largely symbolic win as the headline 10% tariffs remains across many sectors.

Speculation in advance of the announcement included the UK granting tax breaks for US Big Tech currently required to pay a levy of 2% of revenues generated by UK users under the Digital Services Tax (DST).

Prime Minister Starmer noted that there was “a lot in the deal about tech”, referring to red lines on standards in agriculture but nothing about the DST. Reuters reported that the British government confirmed that the DST will not be changed under the terms of the trade deal agreed.

Starmer noted that the US and UK were the only two countries to have trillion dollar sectors when it comes to the technology sector. Indeed, UK Ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, standing next to Trump in the oval office during the announcement described the deal as not complete, but rather “the end of the beginning”.

Mandelson alluded to furthering the two country’s relationship on technology above all, noting that it may eventually constitute the most important collaboration within the deal. But there was no further news about how, or whether, the DST figures in the agreement.

The UK’s digital services tax (DST) was an attempt to address the tax loophole for largely US headquartered online businesses operating in markets in which they have no physical presence. The UK’s DST was passed in 2020 and requires search engines, social media companies and online marketplaces to surrender 2% of revenues generated by UK users.

While Keir Starmer’s government may view the DST as an effective tariff bargaining chip, the Faustian deal may set a precedent for Big Tech exceptionalism to run rampant over sovereign tax regimes.

In contrast to the UK’s tariff appeasement on taxing US Big Tech, the European Commission holds fast to its 2022 implementation of its Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA introduced a raft of restrictions on technology companies deemed ‘gatekeeper platforms’, a term defined by a threshold of 45 million monthly EU users, annual revenues of €6.5bn, or 10,000 annual business users. With penalties reaching 10% of a company’s annual worldwide revenue.

The legislation came into force on 1 November 2022 in a staggered implementation which saw companies required to inform the European Commission of their “gatekeeper criteria” in May 2023. Gatekeepers then had until March 2024 to comply with the DMA. On 23 April, the European Commission announced that it was fining Apple and Meta under DMA, posing the most existential overseas threat to Big Tech despite the modest fines levied.