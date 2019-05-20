Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Twitter shareholders meet

Twitter will today hold its annual meeting of its shareholders.

Taking the form of a virtual conference, the meeting typically sees CEO Jack Dorsey grilled on subjects such as the company’s leadership and the platform’s long-term business prospects.

It is not clear what, if anything, will be announced at the meeting, but previous years have seen product announcements, such as in 2017, which saw the debut of live video.

However, the company is in good health, having announced Q1 earnings that exceeded expectations at the end of April.

OECD Forum kicks off

The annual gathering of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation & Development (OECD), will begin today in Paris.

Bringing together government, academia and business leaders, the forum will see discussions on key global issues, including migration, productivity and the global economy.

The event, which runs for two days, will see speakers including OECD Secretary General Angel Gurría, Brazilian economy minister Paulo Guedes, Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino, RSA chief executive Matthew Taylor and US AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka.

The start of the event also coincides with the announcement of the OECD’s quarterly growth statistics.

Tobacco gets tracking technology

The European Union (EU) will today introduce a tracking technology for cigarettes in a bid to combat the illegal manufacture and sale of tobacco.

Under the system, all cigarette packs manufactured or imported into the EU will be required to have a specific code that identifies their origin.

Existing, non-coded packs will be permitted to be sold for the next 12 months, after which retailers will be at risk of imprisonment, fines or being banned from selling tobacco, alcohol and lottery tickets if found in breach of the law.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The system is one of a number of technology enabled initiatives being developed to ensure greater supply chain transparency, with products as diverse as luxury goods and meat also seeing similar developments, albeit without legislative backing.