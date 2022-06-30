Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $637.4m in US in May 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $637.4m were announced in the US in May 2022, with Embracer Group’s $300m acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 75.3% over the previous month of $2.58bn and a drop of 83.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.95bn.

The US held a 5.53% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $11.53bn in May 2022.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 24 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 20.00% over the previous month and a drop of 52.94% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 99.8% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $635.9m, against the overall value of $637.4m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Embracer Group $300m acquisition deal with Crystal Dynamics,Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal

2) The $200m acquisition of 200 OK by Paddle.com Market

3) Spectris $82m acquisition deal with Dytran Instruments

4) The $52m acquisition of Qustodio by Family Zone Cyber Safety

5) Pluribus Technologies $1.9m acquisition deal with Tortal Training

