Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $7.1bn globally in May 2022

The $300m venture financing of SpotOn was the Technology industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $7.1bn were announced globally in May 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 15.3% over the previous month of $8.39bn and a drop of 49.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $14.12bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.96bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.58bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in May 2022 was the US with 100 deals, followed by the India with 36 and the UK with 34.

In 2022, as of May, Technology cross border venture financing deals worth $54.92bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 12.6% year on year.

Technology industry cross border venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five Technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 15.2% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.08bn, against the overall value of $7.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry cross border venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Andreessen Horowitz,Dragoneer Investment Group,DST Global,Franklin Templeton Investments,G Squared and Mubadala Investment $300m venture financing deal with SpotOn

2) The $210m venture financing of Aiven by Atomico Ventures,BlackRock,Earlybird Venture Capital GmbHKG,Eurazeo,IVP LuxCo,Salesforce Ventures and World Innovation Lab

3) 5Y Capital,Bessemer Venture Partners,DCM Ventures,Future Capital Partners,GGV Jiyuan Capital,Linear Capital,M31 Capital,Mingshi Capital,Sequoia Capital China,The Carlyle Group,Tiger Global Management,Warburg Pincus,Wuyuan Capital and Xianghe Capital $200m venture financing deal with Sensors Data

4) The $200m venture financing of Paddle.com Market by 83North,FTV Capital,Kindred Capital,KKRInc and Notion Capital

5) GIC $170m venture financing deal with Chainalysis

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.