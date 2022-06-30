Technology industry venture financing deals total $254.2m in South and Central America in May 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $254.2m were announced in South and Central America in May 2022, led by $111m venture financing of Xepelin, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 25% over the previous month of $338.68m and a drop of 62.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $684.14m.

South and Central America held a 1.54% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $16.47bn in May 2022. With a 0.72% share and deals worth $117.9m, Chile was the top country in South and Central America’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, South and Central America recorded 31 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 3.13% over the previous month and a drop of 6.06% over the 12-month average. Brazil recorded 19 deals during the month.

South and Central America technology industry venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 72.1% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $183.25m, against the overall value of $254.2m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Amarena,Avenir Growth Capital,Battery Ventures,Carlos Garcia Ottati,Cathay Innovation ,DST Global,Endeavor Catalyst,FJ Labs,Gilgamesh Ventures,Gunderson,Kaszek Ventures,MSA Novo,PayPal Ventures,Picus Capital,Seaya Ventures and Wellington ManagementLLP $111m venture financing deal with Xepelin

2) The $31.6m venture financing of Nomad Tecnologia by Elastic Projects,Globo Ventures,Monashees,Propel Accelerator,Spark Capital and Stripes Group

3) Citrino Gestao,Claudia Massei,DGF Investimentos,Gilberto Mautner,Next47,TOTVS and Y Combinator $15m venture financing deal with Tractian Tecnologia

4) The $15m venture financing of Marvin.com.vc by Canaan Partners,Canary Capital,Carlos Selonke,Doug Scherrer,Israel Salmen,Juan Pablo Ortega,Lucas Amoroso and Maua Capital

5) Astella Investimentos,HiPartners Capital & Work,Marcelo Lombardo and Scale-Up Ventures $10.65m venture financing deal with Bornlogic

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.