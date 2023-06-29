Linda Yaccarino became CEO on June 5th Credit: Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

Twitter’s newly appointed CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has announced that she is working on new plans to lure back advertisers that fled the platform after it was acquired by Tesla founder, Elon Musk.

According to The Financial Times, Yaccarino is looking to introduce a new video advertisement service, increase its overall user base and look to bring more celebrities back onto the platform.

Yaccarino is hoping to re-establish business partnerships that broke down during Musk’s tumultuous first few months at the helm.

The CEO is likely to try and renegotiate multiple contracts with companies like Amazon, IBM and Salesforce, The Financial Times reported.

Yaccarino is reportedly in preliminary talks with Google for a broader partnership – including advertising and access to some of the social media platform’s analytics.

Since Musk’s takeover in October, the billionaire has dropped over half of Twitter’s workforce equating to around 7,600 employees. This included most of the people working in the online moderation and safety team.

During his Musk’s first two months as CEO, he reversed the de-platforming of many controversial figures including Andrew Tate, Donald Trump and Kanye West.

The push for advertisers comes shortly after the departure of Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of safety and content moderation.

Irwin left the popular social media company at the beginning of June after serving just seven months in the role.

“People are more cognisant of their personal and brand reputations and no amount of money by Elon Musk will provide that until online security and the prevention of harm is considered foremost,” Professor Lisa Wilson, member of International Cyber Expo‘s advisory council, told Verdict after the departure of Irwin.

“The Twitter’s, Facebook’s and LinkedIn’s of this world do have responsibilities to protect their subscribers from harm and are not held accountable as they ought,” Wilson added.

