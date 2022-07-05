UK technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 10.9% in June 2022

The UK’s technology industry registered a 10.9% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.16% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 22.35% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 0.24% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.56% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 47.7% in June 2022, registering a 24.81% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 18.43% share, a decrease of 27% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.88%, registering a 13.89% decline from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 9.6%, down 15.25% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 17.43% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Comcast posted 83 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 30.83% over the previous month, followed by BT Group with 59 jobs and a flat growth. Wipro with 54 IT jobs and DXC Technology with 38 jobs, recorded a 38.64% decline and a 5% decrease, respectively, while HCL Technologies recorded an increase of 80% with 36 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.44%, down by 19.25% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.43% share, registered a decline of 37.05% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.56% share, down 25.68% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.58%, recording a month-on-month decline of 45.45%.