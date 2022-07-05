US technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.4% in June 2022

The US’s technology industry registered a 6.4% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.01% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.69% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.42% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.41% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 57.27% in June 2022, registering a 1.55% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 16.07% share, a decrease of 11.55% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 10.98%, registering a 2.4% decline from May 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.12%, down 8.57% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 61.99% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

International Business Machines posted 1,123 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 296.82% over the previous month, followed by Dell Technologies with 952 jobs and a 24.2% drop. HCL Technologies with 834 IT jobs and Cognizant Technology Solutions with 766 jobs, recorded a 22.06% decline and a 10842.86% growth, respectively, while Rocket Software recorded an increase of 4750% with 582 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.3%, down by 5.2% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.74% share, registered a decline of 3.85% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.41% share, down 6.78% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.55%, recording a month-on-month decline of 27.7%.